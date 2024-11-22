Ross Launches Casting for Recovery Cimarron Reel
Ross Reels has launched a limited-edition version of their Cimarron reel to support Casting for Recovery. Casting for Recovery is a nonprofit that uses fly fishing to help women with breast cancer.
The limited edition Cimarron will be a 5/6, and with every sale, Ross will donate $50 to Casting for Recovery.
Casting for Recovery’s retreats introduce over 800 women each year to the therapeutic sport of fly fishing, offering a powerful way for participants to connect with nature, build resilience, and find support. Each retreat provides women in treatment or recovery from breast cancer with a unique blend of oncology and emotional support in a serene outdoor environment.
“Ross’ partnership enables us to reach more women each year, giving them a meaningful introduction to fly fishing as a tool for wellness, resilience, and joy,” shared Susan Gaetz, Executive Director of Casting for Recovery.
The limited-edition Cimarron features unique artwork and colors you won’t find on any other Ross reel. The artwork is protected by a double-layer ceramic coating, so it’ll withstand the use of endless days on the water.
Colorado-based artist and angler Piper Nunn created the artwork featured on this reel. Nunn, a longtime supporter of Casting for Recovery, designed this reel to reflect the journey of resilience shared by so many.
You can pick up your own limited edition Cimarron here.
Fishpond's New Stormshadow Lineup