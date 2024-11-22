Ross Launches Casting for Recovery Cimarron Reel

Ross Reels has launched a limited-edition version of their Cimarron reel to support Casting for Recovery. Casting for Recovery is a nonprofit that uses fly fishing to help women with breast cancer.

The limited edition Cimarron will be a 5/6, and with every sale, Ross will donate $50 to Casting for Recovery.

Casting for Recovery’s retreats introduce over 800 women each year to the therapeutic sport of fly fishing, offering a powerful way for participants to connect with nature, build resilience, and find support. Each retreat provides women in treatment or recovery from breast cancer with a unique blend of oncology and emotional support in a serene outdoor environment.

“Ross’ partnership enables us to reach more women each year, giving them a meaningful introduction to fly fishing as a tool for wellness, resilience, and joy,” shared Susan Gaetz, Executive Director of Casting for Recovery.

The limited-edition Cimarron features unique artwork and colors you won’t find on any other Ross reel. The artwork is protected by a double-layer ceramic coating, so it’ll withstand the use of endless days on the water.

Colorado-based artist and angler Piper Nunn created the artwork featured on this reel. Nunn, a longtime supporter of Casting for Recovery, designed this reel to reflect the journey of resilience shared by so many.

You can pick up your own limited edition Cimarron here.