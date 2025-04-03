The Story of the First Female Fly-Fishing Celebrity: Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby

Most fly fishers have heard of Dame Juliana Berners (who may not have actually existed) and Carrie Stevens (who invented the Grey Ghost streamer, but the first fly-fishing real superstar in the U.S. was a six-foot-tall master outdoorswoman named Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby (1854-1946), who has the distinction of being Maine Guide #1. Here are a couple of short videos from WABI in Bangor, Maine, that highlight Crosby’s difficult early life, her remarkable achievements, and her important legacy.

It’s fascinating stuff. To learn more, check out Crosby’s page on the American Museum of Fly Fishing website.