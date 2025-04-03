Take Action: Stand Up for Public Lands



According to Trout Unlimited CEO and President Chris Wood, “Media reports that lawmakers are considering the sale of public lands to help pay for a budget reconciliation bill are extremely troubling.” Outdoor Life magazine reports, “Congress is reportedly considering sweeping public-land sales as part of the federal budget reconciliation process in pursuit of the Trump Administration’s goal to find $10 trillion in both revenue generation and cost savings.”

Wood’s statement continues, “Public lands are the backyard of the little guy, but if we sell our public lands to the highest bidder, they will become the playground of the wealthy. We thank Representatives Ryan Zinke (R-MT) and Gabe Vasquez (D-NM) for their bipartisan leadership in introducing the Public Lands in Public Hands Act. This bill will guard against these types of ham-handed schemes to sell America’s public lands. We ask their colleagues in Congress to join hunters and anglers across the country to oppose selling off our public lands.”

Trout Unlimited has set up a simple Take Action page to help you make your voice heard. You can sign a petition calling for “decision-makers to uphold our public lands legacy by strongly opposing any effort to sell, privatize, or otherwise dispose of public lands.”

Click here to Make Your Voice Heard and to Protect Public Lands