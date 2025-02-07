How George Daniel Achieved His Fly-Fishing Dreams

Over the past couple of decades, Pennsylvania angler George Daniel has built a remarkable life in fly fishing–as a guide, a member of Fly Fishing Team USA, an author and speaker, and as the latest instructor in charge of Penn State’s legendary fly-fishing program. Writing on Onward State, an independent Penn State news site, CJ Doebler profiles Daniel and talks to him about his journey from being a 13-year-old dreaming about emulating his heroes, Joe Humphreys and George Harvey, to achieving his goals.

“Daniel met Humphreys as a teenager and Humphreys took the young angler under his wing. While being mentored by a nationally-recognized fisherman, Daniel said his learning curve accelerated, and his career started to take shape.”

I’ve known George for years, and I’ve always been blown away by both his fishing skills–I once watched him catch a trout from a spot on my local river where I had never even considered fishing–his passion for teaching, and his humble approach to the sport.

Click here to read the full story on Onward State

Click here to check out George’s great book, Nymph Fishing