Umpqua Introduces STRATOS X Floating Tippet

By Rick Mikesell

For 2025, Umpqua Feather Merchants has launched a complete new line of nylon tippet material, STRATOS X, designed specifically for dry-fly fishing. According to the folks at Umpqua, STRATOS X is made from a proprietary, low-density co-polymer that is 10% lighter than standard nylon, allowing it to float higher and longer than other nylon tippets.

The material’s gray camo pattern is designed to minimize visibility, and its increased suppleness allows for more natural drifts, even in micro-currents. With exceptional abrasion resistance and low memory, Umpqua says, STRATOS X offers durability without sacrificing performance.

STRATOS X tippet material is available is 3X-7X.

Click here to learn more about STRATOS X Tippet