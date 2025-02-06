Nautilus Announces New GTS Reels

Nautilus Reels has announced the release of their new GTS 5/6 reels. This new size joins the previously-announced GTS reels in Nautilus’ much-loved lineup.

Nautilus introduced several advancements when releasing the GTS reels, including “effortless left-hand to right-hand conversion” and an expanded drag adjustment range. The GTS series replaces the NV-G series of reels.

“We are thrilled to share the second iteration of the 4-inch diameter GTS reel — the GTS 5/6,” states Kristen Mustad, owner and designer at Nautilus. “Our GTS frame now can cover four line weights with two spools. To have a 4-inch diameter 5-weight reel will give you less line coil and fast line pickup should you have a large trout headed for the other side of Lake Thingvellir. Need to swap it for streamer duty or a bonefishing trip? Just replace the 5/6 spool with the 7/8 spool.”

The GTS 5/6 is available now at Nautilus dealers, and retails for $625. A spare spool is $295. It’s currently only available in matte black or brush titanium.

Learn more about the GTS 5/6 here.