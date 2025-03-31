Is Canada Still a Viable Option for Traveling Anglers?

The current political relationship between the U.S. and Canada seems to be more fraught than it has been since the 1700s, which may have traveling anglers asking themselves if a trip to our northern neighbor is still a viable option. A new article in Hatch Magazine makes it clear that the lodges, outfitters, and guides who fish Canadian waters are hoping that politics don’t get in the way of great fishing:

“Canadians still love their southern neighbors,” Ruf said. “Lots of businesses — like ours — depend on their American clients. Our guides, for example, have instructions not to talk politics or religion with our clients, and that has been in place for years.”

That said, there may be a couple extra considerations required to ensure that your trip goes smoothly.

