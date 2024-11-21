Fishpond’s New Stormshadow Lineup

Fishpond has released a bevy of new products for 2025, and you can take a look at all of them here. Today, we’ll focus on the release of their Stormshadow lineup, a collection of bags and packs for every angler. These products should be available at your local Fishpond retailer soon.

All bags in the Stormshadow line use recycled fabrics that have been weatherproofed, while a few are completely waterproof.



The Lumbar Pack is a do-it-all hip pack with storage for a net, and waterproof recycled fabric to keep things dry when you inevitably take a swim. It has an impressive 8 liters of storage space, a removable compartment divider, and integrated water bottle holders. If you’re big into hip packs, this is definitely a product you need to take a look at.



The Sling Pack in this lineup is, like everything else in the Stormshadow line, waterproof. Fishpond also designed this to be completely ambidextrous, with a symmetrical design that allows easy configuration for both right and left-handed casters. The Sling Pack has all the storage space and extra features you’d expect, and it’s built with Fishpond’s typical eye for detail.



This might be the most minimalist chest pack I’ve ever seen, and I absolutely love that. Chest packs are great for anglers who want to lighten their load as much as possible, and they’ve been my personal choice for quite a few years now. This one has a quick-access front pocket with a magnetic closure that seems extremely handy, and it integrates with existing Fishpond backpacks, as well.



For anglers who are on the move to just about any destination in the world, the Large Rolling Duffel offers you solutions. This has enhanced weather resistance to help keep your clothes dry, and a completely separate bottom compartment that holds six rod tubes, boots, waders, and even nets. Separating the clothing and gear compartments keeps your clothes from getting any wader funk on them, which is a nice touch.



If you need something a bit smaller for your travels, or just need two bags, the Rolling Carry-On is a smaller version of the Rolling Duffel. It has all the space for clothes, a bit of gear, and your passport, plus external tie-down points for carrying on your fly rod tubes (which I always do, I don’t trust them in check luggage). This fits in overhead compartments and should be allowed as a carry-on on most airlines.