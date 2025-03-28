Podcast: Tom Rosenbauer Talks Smallmouth Bass

﻿ ﻿ ﻿

Tom Rosenbauer’s podcast guest this week is country singer JD Clayton, a talented singer/songwriter and all-around nice guy who loves to fly fish for smallmouth bass in his native Ozarks. He fills Tom in on what their fishing is like, and why he loves this rural part of the country so much. Check out the video at the bottom of the page to follow along with JD and friends on a canoe trip in the Ozarks.

In the Fly Box segment at the beginning of the podcast, Tom answers some questions and we have a couple tips from listeners, including:

What are some guides to western aquatic insects you recommend?

What wading boots do you recommend for hiking into remotes ponds and streams?

What water temperatures are ideal for trout, and are there certain temperatures to expect hatches?

What do you think the effect of dry summers and falls has on small trout streams in New England?

What time of year is best for crayfish patterns, and how should I fish them in smaller streams?

My large indicator dry flies keep falling over and landing upside-down. What do you think is causing this?

What can I do to preserve and clean the cork handle on my fly rod?

Great tips from a listener on a chair for tying flies and some lighting and magnification tips.

How should I wash my waders?

How can I determine the line weight of an old fly line with no identifying marks?