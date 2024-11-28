Nautilus Debuts GTS Reels

Nautilus, the Miami-based reel manufacturer, has just announced the release of their newest reel series, the GTS.

The GTS is replacing the NV-G series, which was a standout for Nautilus for years. The GTS building on the current GTX reel, a flagship product for Nautilus. However, the GTX is only available for 12-weight lines, so the GTS will take some of that reel’s tech and implement it into a 5/6 and 7/8 sized reel, opening it up to a wider variety of anglers.

“Seemingly endless hours of careful attention to every detail and aspect of designing this reel was time well spent,” Kristen Mustad, president of Nautilus Reels, said in a press release. “We couldn’t be prouder of our new lineup of GTS reels and we’re excited to start shipping these reels to fly shops right away.”

According to Hatch Magazine, the GTS is one of the lightest reels in its class, clocking in at 5.1 ounces. That’s one of its most impressive features, because many reels with similar features are twice as heavy, per Hatch.

The two most notable new features are a hex-shaped spool release, and built-in backing level markers. The spool release is unique because it’s sized appropriately enough for you to use a socket wrench to remove it, in then unlikely event it ever gets stuck (although that’s happened to me more than once). The built-in backing level markers are on the spool itself, and highlight the ideal amount of backing for certain weight line. No more guessing how much backing you need. Just fill your spool up until you hit the marker, then add your fly line.

The GTS is on sale now from Nautilus dealers nationwide.