Video: The Incredible Story of Utah’s Giant Trout

Chase and Aimee Bartee of Tight Loops have been making some of the more compelling fly-fishing/adventure films of the last decade. Their current project is a series called “For Wild’s Sake: The Rare Trout Chronicles,” and the latest episode just dropped. It’s a 47-minute epic about getting off the beaten path, meeting like-minded adventurers, and exploring the history of Utah’s native trout. The quality of the filmmaking and photography is top-notch, and Chase’s thoughtful narration adds meaning and context to the imagery.

Be warned: the fly-fishing doesn’t kick off in earnest until 21 minutes into the production, but you will never be bored. The Bartees are true adventurers always curious about what’s around the corner, in the next valley, and swimming in every river.