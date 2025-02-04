Tying Tuesday: Midges, Beetles, and Deceivers

This week’s Tying Tuesday has a bit of variety to it. We start off with a standard trout fly before moving on to a simple foam beetle that’ll work for trout or bass. Then, we finish with a fun variant on the classic Deceiver.

Getting us started this week is a tutorial on the Yong Special from AvidMax. This is the glass-bead variant of a popular pattern that’s simple to tie, but works exceptionally well in tailwaters.

Yong Special

Hook: Tiemco 2488H, size 20.

Bead: Pearl glass bead, midge size.

Thread: Golden Olive, 3/0 or 140-denier.

Sharpie: Honey Brown.

Thorax thread: Black, 6/0 or 70-denier.

Up next is a foam beetle from Black Fly Creations, a channel I don’t think we’ve featured before. I know summer seems awfully far away right now, but tying up summer bugs is a great way to make it through winter. Plus, this is a simple tie, so even if you’re a beginner, you don’t need to be intimidated by working with foam.

Foam Beetle

Hook: Dai-Riki 300, size 10.

Thread: Light Olive, UTC 70-denier or 8/0.

Tail: Krystal Flash, size medium.

Body: 2 strands of peacock herl.

Back: Tan foam, 3mm.

Legs: Orange and black barred Sili Legs.

Dubbing: Orange Ice Dub.

Rounding out Tying Tuesday is a Bucktail Deceiver variant from the Danish Fly Tying channel on YouTube, another MidCurrent first. This is a gorgeous, yet simple, variant of a deadly fly.

Bucktail Deciver

Hook: Tiemco TMC 600, size 2.

Thread: White, 200-denier or 3/0.

Body Material #1: White and brown bucktail.

Body Material #2: Chartreuse, blue, and olive saddle hackle feathers.

Eyes: Stick-on Eyes, 4mm.

UV Resin #1: SolarEz Medium UV resin.

UV Resin #2: Fluorescent red SolarEZ UV resin.