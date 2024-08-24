Redington Releases New ACE Reel

Redington is continuing its recent run of fantastic machined reels with the release of the ACE. This reel is likely the follow-up to the company’s well-received RISE reel, and builds on that foundation of attractive machining and an even more attractive price.

The ACE utilizes a new lattice structure on the spool that Redington says is the “first of its kind.” By designing the spool with a bridge-like lattice structure, Redington says they were able to create a stronger, lighter, more rigid spool than in previous reels.

In that same vein, the ACE is machined from cold-forged aluminum, which maximizes strength and durability. The drag has also been updated, with Redington saying they took lessons from previous reel models to take the ACE’s carbon fiber disc drag to the next level. Also of note is the ACE’s use of a V-shaped arbor, which is something Redington first introduced in their BEHEMOTH and GRANDE reels. Seeing that come over to standard trout-size reels is an interesting development, as it should dramatically increase line pickup and backing capacity.

The ACE retails at $239.99, a fantastic price for a fully-machined reel with as many features as this one packs. In a 5/6 configuration, the reel weighs 4.8 ounces and can hold 100 yards of 20-pound backing.

If Redington’s past success with reels is anything to bank on, it’s safe to assume the ACE will be another fantastic entry in the company’s catalog. The ACE is on sale now.