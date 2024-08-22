Grundéns Releases Fall/Winter 2024 Line

Grundéns just released their Fall/Winter 2024 collection, and a few of the items are of particular interest to fly anglers. Grundéns has made serious inroads into the fly fishing space of late, and their products continue to impress many in the community.

Their lineup features quite a few products, which might catch your eye, but there are two wading jackets, and a set of wading boots, that deserve your attention.

The Portal Wading Jacket is, of course, fully waterproof. It’s also been designed to integrate over waders, according to Grundéns, which will allow it to perform “in cold weather or deep wading scenarios.” This jacket also features a pass-through handwarmer pocket, water-resistant fly box chest storage pockets, and neoprene sleeve cuffs. The jacket retails for $599.99. The Portal won the Best of Category award at ICAST 2024.

For the more budget-conscious angler, there’s the Vector Wading Jacket, which “combines classic styling with strategic pocketing systems to store everything necessary for a successful day on the river.” The Vector Wading Jacket also has fly box storage pockets, along with drainage ports and dunkable sleeves that won’t soak your bottom layers when getting your arms in the river. This jacket retails for $349.99.

Grundéns also has a new pair of wading boots out. The Bedrock Wading Boots sports a natural gum rubber outsole that’s compatible with aftermarket cleats and studs. Grundéns says these boots should “provide traction in mud, wet grass and light gravel situations…and excels in rocky riverbed applications.” The company also says they focused on building a durable product by adding rubber overlays to high-wear zones to extend the life of the boot. The Bedrock Wading Boots retail for $199.99.