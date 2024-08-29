Hardy Debuts New Resonate Reel

Hardy Fly Fishing has announced the launch of a new reel series called the Resonate. This reel is the brand’s newest lightweight-focused product, replacing the Ultraclick reel currently in their lineup. This reel features a click-pawl drag system, although Hardy says this one is more adjustable than any the company has previously produced. Per a press release from Hardy, “The click check mechanism has the largest range of drag adjustability of any performance click check reel Hardy has ever made.”

The Resonate is light and durable, two features Hardy says they put a lot of effort into when designing this new product.

“At the heart of the Resonate is a commitment to performance without compromise. This reel is designed to be the lightest and most reliable freshwater option available, making it ideal for light line fishing styles.”

One major design change on the Resonate is its enclosed frame, which prevents line or leader from slipping between the spool and frame of the reel. On previous reels, Hardy’s spools were partially open, leading to line catching on the edge of the frame or getting caught between the spool and frame.

The Resonate is available in three sizes for line weights 1-5, and will be available in September from your authorized Hardy retailer. The Resonate retails for $330, a $55 increase over Hardy’s current Ultraclick reels.