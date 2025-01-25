Sage Releases Classic R8 Rods

If you thought Sage would take it easy on rod releases after their R8 Core, you were wrong. The famed rod company just announced their newest stick, built with the same Revolution 8 technology, dubbed the Classic R8.

Sage built the Classic R8 to deliver a moderate-action experience with the latest in materials.

“The New Classic R8 rods inspire this measured pace while fishing, allowing anglers to take in the surroundings and find the moments they seek,” Sage says on their website.

The through-line with the Classic R8 is creating a deliberate, slower fishing experience, specifically around trout. Sage says they’ve also found a way to utilize their Revolution 8 graphite in a way that makes this high-modulus material “like to bend,” which is unusual for faster, stiffer rods. Given that Sage is known for the speed of its flagship sticks, this is a bit of a departure for the company. It’s not all that surprising, though, since the fly rod industry as a whole is moving away from ultra-fast sticks.

The Classic R8 is available in weights 3 through 6, and in lengths of 8′, 8’6″, or 9′.

The rod retails for $975, a bit less than the $1,050 of the R8 Core.