Keep Fish Wet Offers Free Catch-and-Release Mini-Lesson



Keep Fish Wet—a science-based nonprofit dedicated to helping anglers improve the outcomes for each fish they release—has launched a cool “Mini-Lesson” about best practices for catch-and-release fishing. The Mini-Lesson is a great way to learn the science behind catch-and-release, and it’s a great teaching tool for explaining the process to others.

“Breaking down barriers to access and sharing is at the core of Keep Fish Wet” says Sascha Clark Danylchuk, Executive Director of Keep Fish Wet. “The new Mini-Lesson gives everyone the resources to share and teach about science-based best practices for catch and release.”

The digital version of the Mini-Lesson, along with lesson plan material, is available for free by signing up on the Keep Fish Wet website. Supplemental material will be available soon on the website for a nominal fee.