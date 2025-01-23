Simms Launches Spring 2025 Line

Simms Fishing has launched their Spring 2025 lineup of new gear, including news waders and boots.

“We’re thrilled to introduce innovative solutions throughout our Spring 2025 collection,” says Ben Christensen, Head of Simms. “Spring fishing brings its own set of challenges: unpredictable weather, shifting conditions, and the need for versatile gear that performs in both full sun and torrential downpours. This collection showcases our unwavering commitment to advanced materials, thoughtful design, and unparalleled sun and weather protection, ensuring anglers are ready for anything the season throws their way — whether they’re on the water or embracing the angling lifestyle.”

We’ve selected a few of the highlights below, but you can view the entire collection here.

For those who like bootfoot waders, the new G3 Guide Bootfoot Wader is now available. This wader includes a zippered, fleece-lined hand-warmer pocket, a new suspender system, and a rubber and neoprene boot lined with grid fleece.

The G3 Guide BOA Boot is a workhorse option for anglers who put a lot of hard miles on their footwear. This particular boot features the new M4 BOA Fit System which allows for a more dialed-in fit (in theory, making it feel more like traditional laces than BOA cables). Simms also builds this with an abrasion-resistant leather outer layer and their proprietary Traction Lug outsole, which the company claims “optimizes stability while walking and wading in water.” These boots are available to be re-soled, which significantly extends their lifespan.

The Flyweight Boot is a lightweight option, available in both men’s and women’s sizes, designed to make those days of long hikes a bit more comfortable. As the name implies, this is the lightest boot in Simms’ lineup, but it’s also built to withstand some abuse, as well. The Flyweight is designed to flex and move more than your traditional boot, which makes it ideal for longer walks.

Of particular note is the entire Headwaters Pack collection Simms rolled out for this lineup. Simms says they built it to “meet the evolving needs of anglers who need reliable, high-capacity storage.” The collection includes a backpack, sling pack, hip pack, and chest pack, so there’s an option for just about anyone. The chest pack integrates directly into the backpack, and the sling pack features an “innovative ambidextrous shoulder strap design that easily allows anglers to wear the pack over the shoulder of their choosing.”

Simms is also introducing a new windproof softshell, which is becoming a trend among all apparel manufacturers. The Saginaw Hoody is built to keep the wind off you while offering enough warmth to help you stay comfortable in less-than-ideal conditions. The Saginaw features a reinforced shoulder construction, abrasion-resistant Spectra yarn overlays, and multiple pockets for both storage and hand-warming, making it the perfect layer for early morning or late afternoon fishing.