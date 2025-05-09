Introducing Oak & Oscar Fly-Fishing Watches

May 9, 2025 By: Phil Monahan

Do you love fly fishing and fine timepieces? If so, check out the remarkable Olmsted and Humboldt GMT watches from Oak & Oscar, a Chicago-based company celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025. On the sport-specific page of their website, they proudly declare, “We’re an American watch company . . . with a fly-fishing problem.” This is especially evident in their custom trout dials, painstakingly created by artist Tim Johnson (whose wonderful burned-cork “Timmy Grips” you may have seen). It takes Tim eight hours of painting using a microscope and a tiny, single-bristle paintbrush to create a beautiful painting that makes each timepiece unique.

 

Custom fish dials, by artist Tim Johnson, are available for custom orders.

 

The watches themselves are built to last, crafted with precision and quality parts. With a durable stainless steel case, plenty of water resistance to withstand a cold trout stream, and the perfect combination of Swiss precision with American know-how, these mechanical watches are built to go with you on all your adventures. They are not inexpensive—ranging from $1,575 to $2,175—but they are built to be handed down to future generations of anglers.

