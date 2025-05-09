Introducing Oak & Oscar Fly-Fishing Watches

Do you love fly fishing and fine timepieces? If so, check out the remarkable Olmsted and Humboldt GMT watches from Oak & Oscar, a Chicago-based company celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025. On the sport-specific page of their website, they proudly declare, “We’re an American watch company . . . with a fly-fishing problem.” This is especially evident in their custom trout dials, painstakingly created by artist Tim Johnson (whose wonderful burned-cork “Timmy Grips” you may have seen). It takes Tim eight hours of painting using a microscope and a tiny, single-bristle paintbrush to create a beautiful painting that makes each timepiece unique.

The watches themselves are built to last, crafted with precision and quality parts. With a durable stainless steel case, plenty of water resistance to withstand a cold trout stream, and the perfect combination of Swiss precision with American know-how, these mechanical watches are built to go with you on all your adventures. They are not inexpensive—ranging from $1,575 to $2,175—but they are built to be handed down to future generations of anglers.

Click here to see the Oak & Oscar Fishing Collection