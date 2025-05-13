Tying Tuesday: From the Catskills to the Alps

This week’s Tying Tuesday features a Catskills classic dry fly, a more modern emerger from the mind of René Harrop, and simple yet bright wet fly, and a buggy nymph from Austria. Although based in Missouri, Andy’s Flies obviously appreciates the slender, elegant patterns of New Yorker Theodore Gordon, and this Ginger Quill will certainly tempt mayfly-eating trout. (Catskills aficionados may have some nits to pick, but the trout don’t care.) Next up is a funky little emerger that looks like a bit of lint or sweater fuzz, but the CDC looped wing becomes translucent and sometimes even holds bubbles which gives the pattern a very realistic look in the water. Tier Hogan Brown claims that this pattern has “saved his bacon” as a guide over the years.

For folks who like a little more bling, the Black & Green is a simple, Woolly Bugger-ish concoction that’s sure to garner attention from a wide variety of species, from trout to panfish. Guide Steve Cullen has great luck with this fly in the English Midlands. Finally, Austria’s Mountainfly Fly Tying serve up a jig nymph that just looks like trout food. Some of the materials may be available only in Europe, but they’re easy to substitute with homegrown stuff.

Theodore Gordon’s Ginger Quill

Hook: Fine-wire dry-fly hook, sizes 12-16.

Thread: Brown, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tail: Ginger hackle barbs.

Wings: Mallard quill slips.

Body: Stripped peacock herl.

Hackle: Ginger hackle.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Head cement.

Tools: Hackle pliers, pen tip.

Harrop’s Captive Dun

Hook: Barbless dry-fly hook (here an Ahrex FW501), size 16.

Thread: Rusty brown, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tail: Wood-duck gold mallard flank feather.

Body: Rusty spinner Trouthunter Marabou.

Wing case base: Tying thread.

Wing case: Dun CDC.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Loon UV Clear Fly Finish – Flow.

Black & Green

Hook: Barbless wet-fly hook (here a Fario FBL301), size 10.

Thread: Black, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Tail: Black marabou.

Rib: Silver wire, small.

Body: Peacock herl.

Legs: Dark Pardo Cow de Leon.

Hot spot: Chartreuse Tactical Microflash or Lite Brite dubbing.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Superglue.

Don’t Judge Nymph

Hook: Jig hook (here a Hotfly JIG EVO BL), sizes 10-14.

Bead: Gold slotted tungsten bead, 3mm.

Weight: Lead wire.

Thread: Olive, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tail: Grizzly marabou.

Rib: Gold wire, medium.

Body: Yellow-olive Hotfly Hare Dubbing Plus.

Wing case: Pheasant tail fibers.

Thorax: Yellow-olive Hotfly Hare Dubbing Plus, with guard hairs.

Adhesive: Head cement.

Tools: Dubbing brush.