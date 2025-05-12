Legendary Saltwater Angler Stu Apte Turns 95

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yesterday, saltwater fly-fishing icon Stu Apte celebrated his 95th birthday. One of the pioneers of catching tarpon on a fly, Apte built a name for himself through feats of angling heroics (including 44 world records) and endless self promotion. We posted a great profile of Apte by Jim Chapralis back in 2011:

Stu Apte’s angling philosophy demands the best quality tackle rigged to the best of his ability so that he can pressure a fish to the gear’s max or near max when necessary. When he is serious about his fishing, he makes every cast, every presentation, every retrieve as though there is a world record fish ready to hit his lure or fly. He admits it’s hard to keep up the intensity, but that’s what he tries to do when he is in that “zone.”

To celebrate Apte’s birthday, check out the great video above, and listen to his appearance on Andy Mill’s Mill House Podcast below.