Take Action to Protect Public Land

You’ve probably been hearing a lot about threats to public lands in recent weeks, as Congress has been debating whether or not to sell off federally owned land to the states. Well, Kirk Deeter of Angling Trade has some pretty strong opinions about this idea:

[W]hat sets the American angler apart from almost any other on the planet is that we have millions of acres and thousands of miles of fishable streams (and lakes) that are available to us as a birthright. I’ve fished all around the world and have enjoyed every minute of doing so. But what makes my soul filled with joy is the realization that, as an American, I share ownership, and have access to more places than any one person might endeavor to fish in a lifetime.

