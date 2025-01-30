RIO Expands Gold Fly Line Series

RIO, the Idaho Falls-based fly-line manufacturer, has announced the expansion of their Gold series of fly lines.

“RIO Gold fly lines first took flight in 2008,” RIO writes. “Hundreds of thousands of casts across endless miles of water later, the Gold Standard of multipurpose fly lines transformed the game by giving anglers the ability to transcend boundaries.”

RIO’s Gold fly-line collection now contains three distinct line classes—XP, Max, and Classic Gold.

Classic Gold lines are standard-weight, with a head length of 47 feet. RIO labels them as ideal for small dry-fly and dry-dropper work, but still able to handle bigger dries and light indicator tactics.

Gold XP is a half-size heavy, with a head length of 42 feet. This will pair best with fast-action fly rods, and RIO says its performance is maximized when fishing dry-dropper rigs, bigger dry flies, and light streamers.

Gold Max is a full-size heavy, with a 37-foot head. It’s “rear loaded,” which means that most of the weight is focused toward the rear of the head. This gives you a fly line that will launch big bugs and heavy rigs with ease. RIO says they designed Gold Max for “anglers with more tungsten, feathers, foam, and heavyweight rigs in their boxes than CDC.”

You can browse the new RIO Gold series here. Prices range from $99 to $129.