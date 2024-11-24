Catching Lake Trout on the Fly

Lake trout are an underrated fish to target on the fly rod. It makes sense, though, since they live so deep for most of the year. Unless you’re fishing in Canada, catching them on a fly rod outside of a few weeks in spring and fall is just about impossible.

If you want in on the action, though, you need to listen to this podcast from Joe Cermele. Joe sat down with Drew Price, a veteran guide on Lake Champlain, to talk about how to target these fantastic fish on fly rods.

The key is learning what to look for on the shoreline for spawning fish, and what water temperatures will kick the fish into gear. Drew Price goes into all this in detail, so make sure you listen to the podcast here.