5-Second Casting Fix

Who couldn’t use some help with their cast? Even the best anglers I know are always willing to look at ways to improve.

And if you’re like me—avid but decidedly average—you’re happy to get all the help you can, especially with casting.

Mac Brown has a five-second casting fix, over in Fly Fisherman Magazine, that’ll make a big difference in how well you’re able to present your flies to fish. The fix is relatively simple, as Brown writes:

“It takes only five seconds to say ‘begin slow, and smoothly accelerate toward a sudden stop with the rod high. Pause, and repeat.’ If you think about it for just a few moments and visualize this acceleration and sudden stop, it becomes difficult to make a poor cast.”

Now, Brown goes into detail on how and why this makes a difference for your casting, so it’s worth reading the entire story. You can do that here.