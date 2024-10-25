Is Fall Fishing Really That Good?

In a recent episode of the Quick Strike podcast over at Outdoor Life, Joe Cermele sat down with Miles Nolte to talk about the “fall feedbag myth” they say permeates fly fishing. Now, Joe and Miles are two very accomplished anglers, and both know what they’re doing. According to them, the modern belief that fall is the best time to target big trout is just a myth. In fact, Miles doesn’t think fish feed more in the fall than they do during any other season.

“A big hole might look really sexy,” he says. “You’re wondering what beasts lurk in there? But those holes are also very slow moving. The fish in them have lots of look time, and those holes get hit often. A better bet would be targeting the bottom ends of the fastest whitewater you can find. Out West, when the water is really low in the summer, that’s where I throw big streamers. People don’t even think trout would hold there, but they do because it’s well oxygenated. Then, when a baitfish or your streamer swings by, they don’t have time to think. They just eat.”

It’s an interesting thought exercise, and while I personally have experienced great fall fishing, the point Miles and Joe are making here is true. Low, clear water makes it tough to swing streamers, because there’s just so little water for fishing that way.

I do think fish are more aggressive in general during fall, not just towards streamers, but towards anything. They understand winter is coming, and they’ll be looking to pack on the pounds. That doesn’t mean they’ll start breaking every rule and falling over themselves to eat streamers in five inches of water, though. Often, they’ll be eating steadily on mayflies, midges, eggs kicked up from other spawning fish, and the last of the scuds and sow bugs. So, it’s less about fishing big streamers, and more about feeding the fish what they want, if you’re looking for fast fall fishing.

Anyways, you can read a write-up of the podcast, and listen to the entire thing, here.