Scott Releases 50th Anniversary Rods

Scott Fly Rods have a cult following in the Rockies, and for good reason. They make great sticks (I’m in love with their recent Session lineup), and they’re honoring their 50th anniversary by releasing new builds of five classic rods from each decade the company has been around.

“Rather than replicating the originals, we decided to build the blanks to spec with a resto-mod approach to finishing them,” Scott wrote on its website. “They will be instantly recognizable to Scott history buffs, but we’re introducing some new surprises by finishing them with today’s best-in-class components and construction techniques.”

Included in the lineup is the F703/4, a fiberglass 7′ 3-weight 4-piece rod that’s synonymous with Scott. Up next is the G904/4, a 9′ 4-weight 4-piece graphite rod. The ARC 1287/3 is a 12’8″ 7-weight 3-piece rod that’s still sought after on big waters. For saltwater anglers, there’s the STS909/3, a 9′ 9-weight 3-piece rod, and lastly, Scott is re-introducing the Radian, giving anglers a chance to get one of these beloved rods brand-new.

You can read all about the history behind each rod, and get more details on buying one, here.