Korkers Debuts Neo Flex Thermo Boot Collection

Korkers, the award-winning outdoor footwear brand, is proud to introduce the Neo Flex™ Thermo collection, a fusion of cozy slipper-like comfort with rugged, waterproof performance features intended for wet, mucky, cold winter days. The collection of slip-on boots features two color options for Men and two for Women. In addition to a soft, fleece lined interior and protective, waterproof rubber outer, the Neo Flex™ Thermo boots are constructed with proprietary Cush-Tech™ premium underfoot cushioning and Kling-On Grip™ performance outsoles.

“As a brand well known for creating high-performance, technical footwear built for rugged outdoor performance, we are excited to offer incredibly comfortable footwear that can be worn every day during fall, winter, and early spring seasons. Recovery and other athleisure footwear designed for after-sport activity is currently trending, but there are not a lot of quality options for those who often face outdoor conditions like rain, muck, and wet soil and grass. As someone who lives in the great Pacific Northwest, constantly battling wet conditions on an almost daily basis, I know first-hand how useful this type of product is” said company CEO Brian Chaney. “The fact that these are literally, the coziest, most comfortable waterproof boots I have ever worn, with our entire wear testing team echoing similar thoughts, has us very excited about this new product launch” Chaney continued.

Korkers continues to redefine footwear design and construction, and the Neo Flex™ Thermo collection exemplifies the company’s commitment to innovation, comfort, performance, and style. Discover the perfect balance of comfort and function with Korkers Neo Flex™ Thermo collection. The new Neo Flex™ Thermo boots have an MSRP of $145 and will be available through premium outdoor retailers beginning in late October 2024.