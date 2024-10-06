Podcast Roundup: Painting, Western Rivers, and Beginner Questions

This week’s Podcast Roundup has one of the more diverse lineups in a while. We start out with a conversation about fly fishing art, move into some highly recommended rivers, and finish with answers to some beginner questions. You’ll probably find something in each of these shows to use in your own fishing, especially as the season winds down.

As always, if you have a podcast you’d like to see featured here, please let us know!

Articulate Fly: Painting, Patents, and Pages

This episode of The Articulate Fly podcast is a bit different from past shows, but it’s an interesting conversation nonetheless. Host Marvin Cash sat down with Brian Hester to talk about Hester’s multiple fly fishing projects, including some new paintings, and a new book he’s written called “She Talks to Fish.” There’s a lot in this show to digest, and Hester is a fantastic guest.

Fly Fishing Insider Podcast: 3 Rivers Recommended for Fly Fishing

Host Christian Bacasa had author and angler Andy Weiner on the show to talk about three rivers he highly recommends every angler visit out West. Those rivers are the Big Wood in Idaho, the Deschutes in Oregon, and the San Juan in New Mexico. Why did Andy pick those three? You’ll have to listen to the show to find out.

Untangled: 9 Beginner Questions Answered

In this episode of Untangled, the crew at Ventures Fly Co invited two beginner anglers on the show to ask questions and get direct answers. The nine questions these beginners asked are probably similar to questions you, or other beginners, might have. There’s a lot of information to dive into here.