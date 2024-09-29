This week’s Podcast Roundup features a discussion on knots, tips for fishing dry flys, and tactics about smallmouth bass fishing. It’s a broad selection of topics, and each show has a ton of great info packed in there. You might need to listen to each episode a couple of times so you don’t miss anything!

As always, if you have a podcast you’d like to see featured here, please let us know!

Orvis Podcast: Tying Good Fishing Knots

Tom Rosenbauer kicks off our Podcast Roundup this week with a conversation about great fishing knots with Robert Ketley. Ketley recently wrote an article in California Fly Fisher magazine about looking at knots underneath a microscope, so Tom knew he needed to be on the show. The two talk about why knots hold and why they break, and some tips for properly tying those knots.

Troutbitten Podcast: Fishing Dry Flies

This is the seventh addition to the Dry Fly Skills Series at the Troutbitten podcast. Dom Swentosky and his crew go into detail on some of the scenarios anglers frequently encounter, and how to overcome the problems they might face. This is a great way to end the Dry Fly Skills series, and it’s worth your time to listen.

WadeOutThere Podcast: Smallmouth Tactics in PA

In this episode, host Jason Shemchuk sits down with Pennsylvania guide Jake Villwock to talk all about smallmouth bass fishing. The two talk about Villwock’s history and career in Alaska, prior to moving to Pennsylvania to make it as a full-time fishing guide. There’s a lot of great info stuffed in this podcast, so make sure to listen.