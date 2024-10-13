This week’s Podcast Roundup features the last public conversation between John Gierach and Tom Rosenbauer, as well as some insight into the business side of fly fishing. Andrew Steketee joined the Fly Fishing Insider podcast to talk about Flylab, while Steve Duda join April Vokey to talk about gatekeeping in the fly fishing world. There’s plenty of interesting conversation here to keep you company on your way to and from your next fishing destination.

As always, if you have a podcast you’d like to see featured here, let us know!

Fly Fishing Insider Podcast: Get To Know The Angler

In this episode of the Fly Fishing Insider Podcast, Christian Bacasa had Andrew Steketee on to talk about Andrew’s work with the crew over at Flylab. Flylab is a new website that aims to provide in-depth, unbiased gear reviews for the fly fishing industry, and Andrew shares his thoughts on their mission, as well as insights on chasing big fish. There’s a lot of interesting content in this episode.

Orvis Podcast: Fishing Through Climate Change, with John Gierach

As news broke last week of John Gierach’s passing, Tom Rosenbauer asked that his most recent podcast with John Gierach get another boost of life on the Orvis blog. Today, we’re sharing that episode as well, so you can listen to the last public conversation between two of the best writers in fly fishing.

Anchored: Steve Duda on River Songs

Steve Duda is a name you’er probably familiar with from his writing in some of fly fishing’s most renowned magazines. He recently joined April Vokey on her Anchored podcast to talk about his most recent book, River Songs, as well as the current state of the fly fishing community. Oh, and there are some interesting stories about Guyana in there as well that make this a must-listen show.