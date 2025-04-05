Orvis Names Award-Winning Guide, Outfitter, and Lodges for 2025

Each year, Orvis recognizes the best of the best among the members of its Endorsed Lodges, Outfitters, and Guides (ELOG) program. The winners of these “Of the Year” Awards are chosen based on a number of criteria, the most important of which is customer feedback: the reviews from the customers who have experienced these operations are the ultimate arbiters of success. Other criteria include the operation’s environmental commitment to and stewardship of their resources and a willingness to recruite and educate of new hunters and anglers. Having been part of this process for more than a decade, I know how much these fly-fishing professionals value this recognition. Congrats to this year’s winners:

2025 Guide of the Year: Antoine Bissieux – West Hartford, Connecticut

2025 Outfitter of the Year: All Water Guides – Austin, Texas

2025 Lodge of the Year: South Holston River Lodge – Bristol, Tennessee

2025 International Destination of the Year: Fish Partner – Iceland