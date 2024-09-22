Podcast Roundup: Euro Nymphing Debate, Rigs, and Fall Tactics

This week’s Podcast Roundup features a fun debate between some heavy hitters in the industry about whether Euro nymphing is actually fly fishing. You’ll also get treated to a beginner’s guide on fly fishing rigs, and then some advice on fall fishing tactics. There’s tons of content in the podcasts this week, so get comfortable and get listening!

As always, if you have a podcast you’d like to see featured here, please let us know!

Into the Backing: Is Euro Nymphing Fly Fishing?

Most probably know April Vokey as the host of Anchored, but she also hosts another podcast called Into the Backing, which discusses some of the finer details of fly fishing. The most recent episode features Kelly Galloup, George Daniel, and Nick Taransky, who all share their opinions on whether euro nymphing is actually fly fishing. It’s an interesting conversation that might just change your mind.

Untangled: Ultimate Guide to Fly Fishing Rigs

In this episode of Untangled, you’ll learn all about the basic fly fishing rigs for fishing dries, nymphs, and streamers. This is a great primer for beginners who are feeling overwhelmed at how many different rigs exist, and the show does a good job of simplifying that information down into easy-to-read graphics. There’s also a free rigs guide you can download, as well.

Articulate Fly: Fall Fishing Tactics

Host Marvin Cash sat down with Mac Brown to talk about some fall fly fishing tactics, and their info is as actionable as you’d hope. They get into the nitty-gritty of getting your presentation just right, of fine-tuning your fly selection, and how to handle fishing in low, clear water. These lessons apply to spring fishing too, which is something to keep in mind when winter hits.