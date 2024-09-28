Fish Floating Nymphs for Selective Trout

Louis Cahill has a great tip for fooling picky trout that don’t seem to want anything else—try fishing a floating nymph instead.

“Big educated fish who have seen a lot of flies don’t come to hand easily,” Cahill writes. “Kent and I were in exactly this scenario just the other day and were able to turn it around using a simple but often overlooked technique. A floating nymph.”

It’s an interesting technique, and it’s not something I hear many anglers talk about, but it makes sense. The floating nymph might just be the ticket to unlock those selective fish on your local tailwater.

You can read the whole story, and learn about the technique, here.