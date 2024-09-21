Tips for Reading Water

Dom Swentosky has a recent post over at Troutbitten that will prove valuable to anyone looking to hone their skills at reading water. Specifically, Dom looks at how your tactics for reading water change as the seasons do, especially from summer to fall. What worked all summer long likely won’t once the mornings become crips again, and it takes a keen eye to spot why that is.

Luckily, Dom documents it all on video to help you understand this critical part of fly fishing. You can check out the story here.