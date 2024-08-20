Tying Tuesday – Streamers, Mops, and Ugly Bugs

I can’t believe August is almost over. This summer has absolutely flown by, and I hope you’ve been able to get out on the water. As we shift into fall, our tying habits probably change a bit, as you can see from this week’s Tying Tuesday. We start out with a tutorial on The Shady Accountant, a streamer developed by the Down South Fly Fishing channel, move on to an egg/mop monstrosity, and finish up with another unique tie that one tier calls “The Ugliest Fly in the World.”

The Shady Accountant puts up incredible numbers, according to the video title. With that level of wit, I couldn’t help but share it this week, although I do think the fly looks like it’ll fish, too.



Up next is another proprietary fly, this time from Mainely Flies. This pattern is a mash-up of an egg and a mop fly, so it’ll likely engender some strong responses in the community. I think it looks like a great fall fishing pattern.



Rounding out the group of patterns this week is a fly the tier calls “The Ugliest Fly in the World.” This pattern certainly won’t win any awards in the looks department, although I reckon it’ll put more than a few fish in the net.

