This week’s Tying Tuesday features a more eclectic group of patterns, but they all look like they should fish. From a nice wet fly, to one of the better crane fly dries I’ve seen, these flies just might find their way into your box this fall.

Up first is a wet fly from Mainely Flies. This soft hackle is one they dub the “Holy Grail.” With a name like that, it oughta put a few fish in the net.



Up next, from Togens Fly Shop, is a pattern they call the Foam Daddy Long Legs, but to me, it looks like the perfect crane fly dry. I’ve always struggled to find a good pattern for those, but this looks like it might be the ticket.



And wrapping us up this week is the Zucchini Chironomid from the fine folks over at Fly Fish Food. This is a simple pattern, as most chironomids are, but as with most Fly Fish Food patterns, there’s a unique twist.

