Tying Tuesday – Leather Leech, Foam Beetles, and Caddis

This week’s Tying Tuesday features the most interesting leech pattern I’ve ever seen, a simple foam beetle, and a caddis nymph that looks deadly! These are fairly trout-centric bugs, but there’s no reason they wouldn’t work for other fish, too. The leech, in particular, looks like it’d be a good bass and carp fly.

To start us off is a pattern from a channel we haven’t featured in previous Tying Tuesdays—Trout Juice. This pattern is the Bootsrap Leech, and it looks just like a boot strap, since it’s tied with Hareline’s Leather Strips. This looks like an intriguing pattern, especially as we move into fall and lake fishing picks back up.

Up next is probably the simplest foam beetle pattern I’ve ever seen. I typically buy, instead of tie, my foam patterns because I don’t enjoy tying with foam. This bug is easy enough, though, that I think even I could handle it!

Last, but not least, is a tutorial on Lance Egan’s GTI Caddis, tied by the folks over at AvidMax. This is a great caddis nymph pattern that’ll grab a trout’s attention as the major hatches of summer wind down and fade into memory.