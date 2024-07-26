2024 ICAST Winners Announced

The 2024 ICAST show wrapped up last week, and the winners of product awards have been formally announced.

Aside from the new Hardy Averon reel, most of the winners for new products were affordable, especially in the fly fishing world. While the more expensive gear is obviously nice to have, it’s good to see the budget-conscious stuff making an impression on the community.

The award for Best Fly Rod in the New Product Showcase went to Temple Fork Outfitters, and their Elevare rod. The Elevare rod series is a Euro-nymphing specific rod tailored for the exacting needs of that style of fly fishing.

Hardy took home the award for Best Fly Reel in the New Product Showcase for their Averon reel, the release of which we covered here at MidCurrent.

Grundens made a splash with their new Vector Zip Stockingfoot Wader, which features built-in knee pads and a completely waterproof zipper.

Simms won the award for the Fly Fishing Backpacks, Bags, and Luggage category with their new Tailwind Rod and Reel Vault, a carry-it-all piece of luggage that’ll fit rods, reels, fly boxes, leader, tippet, and everything else you need for an adventure on the water. It’ll hold 10′ rods that break down into four pieces.

Simms also won for their new Headwaters Sling Pack, which has a 12-liter capacity and is water-resistant.

You can view all the winners, in every category, here.