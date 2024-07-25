Riversmith Launches Convoy Gear Collection

Riversmith, makers of the popular River Quiver and other accessories, has announced the release of their new Convoy Gear Collection.

The Convoy collection is a group of weatherproof travel bags purpose-built for a wide variety of fishing situations.

“The Convoy Collection is something that Riversmith has been thinking about, designing and field testing for over a year,” said Jason Thomas, Director of Design and Product Development. “You might know Riversmith as a company that designs fly rod racks and storage systems for your vehicle or rafts. Today, we’re extending our product offerings and bringing you a highly intentional line of fly fishing travel gear.”

Combining lightweight fabrics with heavy-duty construction, the Convoy Collection offers anglers everything required for all-purpose destination travel. Every design decision that went into the Convoy Collection was made to ensure durability and practicality.

The Convoy Collection includes:

The Gear-Roll –



Whether you’re fishing small streams close-to-home, exploring remote rivers, or wading cold water beaches, the Convoy Gear-Roll is the ultimate wade-fishing pack that ensures you’re equipped for success on the water. Designed with specialized features to secure all the gear needed for a day spent wade fishing, this pack includes dedicated space for your boots and waders, fly rods, reels, fly boxes, tippet and leader – even net storage.

The Hauler –

The Hauler is our newest fully waterproof gear-tote tailored for the get-after-it angler. It comes in both 45 and 60-liter sizes. Engineered with the utmost attention to detail, this bag is a rugged companion designed to meet the demands of both freshwater and saltwater anglers.

The Duffel –

This is our waterproof-on-demand duffel bag, engineered for destination travel anglers who prioritize lightweight gear without compromising protection. The Convoy Duffel comes in two size: 45 and 70-liters. Constructed from high-quality and waterproof materials, the Convoy Duffel ensures that your gear remains dry and secure, no matter the environment or adventure.

The Travel Pack –

We know that when you are travelling to far-off destinations, having your fly fishing gear arrive as intended is important. It’s more than important – It can be the difference between a trip-of-a-lifetime and a colossal failure. The Convoy Travel Pack was designed for the angler who travels obsessively and extensively. This backpack is innovative, durable and functional – ensuring that every aspect of your journey unfolds seamlessly.

The PackOut Bag – When Riversmith talks about protecting what’s important, there is nothing more important than helping to protect our fisheries and natural resources. Crafted from durable materials, this minimalist fly fishing pack is built to endure the demands of outdoor exploration. The PackOut Bag provides a practical storage solution for your fly fishing gear essentials – but it’s also equipped with a deployable, removable, and machine washable 11” x 22” trash containment bag.



Designed to travel together seamlessly, the Convoy Collection offers a cohesive system that enhances convenience and organization, ensuring every piece of your essential fishing gear is protected and within reach.

You can view the collection here.