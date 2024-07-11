Hardy Launches Averon Reel

Hardy announced the release of their new Averon reel, which will replace their current Ultradisc reel series.

The Averon utilizes the same drag system, notably an unregulated adjustment knob that allows the angler to set the drag to whatever position best suits their current needs. Hardy says the Averon also has low startup inertia, which would be similar to the current Ultradisc reels.

Of particular note is that Hardy offers this new reel in both half-frame and full-cage models. The full-cage reels are purpose built for Euro nymphing, Spey fishing, and other long-leader specific applications. Full-cage Euro nymph specific models are also available, and those spools are interchangeable with standard spools, allowing anglers to mix and match spools with a single frame.

The Averon is a large-arbor reel, available in two colors – titanium with gold accents and black with gunmetal accents. The reel will be available from Hardy dealers in August.