Opinion: Expensive Fly Rods

In this recent post over at Troubitten, Domenick Swentosky dives into the never-ending debate about whether an expensive fly rod will catch you more trout. As with most everything Dom writes, I appreciate the way he looks at this question, and he does a wonderful job explaining his position. I particularly like that he spends time talking about the period in his life when he couldn’t afford high-end gear, and how his opinion on fly rods has changed as his circumstances have.

I’ve had a similar experience, swearing by my bargain-bin rod for years before realizing what sort of performance I was missing out on, even in the mid-range rods. It’s an interesting dilemma, and one that many anglers obviously fret over.

Take a few minutes to read his piece here.