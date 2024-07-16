This week’s Tying Tuesday features a streamer, a nymph, and a dry fly – so it’s a bit more well-rounded than other editions have been of late. All of these flies look like they should fish, and the instruction you’ll receive for tying these patterns is top notch.

First up is a fun streamer – Kelly Galloup’s Stacked Blonde – tied by Fly Fishing the Ozarks. This looks like the perfect fly to tie up for fall fishing, which is coming quicker than we’d all like.



Next up is the Gilled Nymph from Charlie Craven. This fly is meant to imitate callibaetis nymphs, and was developed by a friend of Charlie’s. This is a fun pattern I need for my local lakes.



And rounding out the week is a tutorial on tying an all-purpose mayfly dun, by the folks at Savage Flies. This is an easy, simple tie that eliminates a few steps from the Adams, and should be accessible for beginners.

