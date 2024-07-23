This week’s Tying Tuesday is heavy on streamers, but these patterns should all put fish in the net. We’ve got a flounder streamer that looks like it’d work for bass, a smallmouth streamer, and a chironomid pattern, as well.

Up first is the Flounder Snack, a great little streamer pattern from Tim Flagler. Tim uses this fly to fish for flounder in the salt, but it has enough great characteristics that I bet it’d work for bass, or even trout, too. Plus, it’s a simple tie that shares characteristics with the Clouser minnow, so you can’t go wrong tying up a few of these.



Up next is a chironomid pattern called Derek’s Destoryer. This is tied for us by the folks at Togen’s Fly Shop, who I don’t think we’ve featured on Tying Tuesday before.



And wrapping us up this week is a tutorial on the Bronze Goddess streamer, from the folks at Trident Fly Fishing. This streamer was designed as a variation of the woolly bugger, intended for catching smallmouth bass in Iowa.

