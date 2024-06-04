This week’s Tying Tuesday starts off with a fun salmonfly pattern from Charlie Craven. It’s certainly that time of year, and I love fishing these big bugs! I’ve also found that the trout in my neck of the woods will take these big salmonflies long after the hatch has passed.

Next up is a buggy streamer that the folks at Mainely Flies say might even be better than the Woolly Bugger. That’s a big claim, so I’ll let you decide if this streamer looks like it’ll supplant arguably the most popular fly ever tied.



And last, but certainly not least, is this Green Drake soft hackle from the folks at Fly Fish Food. Yes, you read that correctly – a soft hackle Drake! Cheech gives a few reasons why the soft hackle is so deadly for this hatch.

