New Films Celebrates Gila Wilderness

Trout Unlimited has launched a new film to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the Gila Wilderness. The film – Gila – highlights the issues facing the wilderness area, as well as its most successful conservation story – the Gila trout.

Gila trout are rare, and only found in high-mountain streams along the New Mexico – Arizona border. The trout is currently listed under the Endangered Species Act, but recreational angling exists for them. Gila trout are one of the few native trout to the Southwest, and an integral part of a complete ecosystem.

“This is kind of a forgotten, but nonetheless important, area of the Colorado River Basin,” said Eric Head, Gila Trout project manager for TU.

You can view the film below.

