This week’s Tying Tuesday features a bunch of must-have summer flies, including a great little caddis pattern, a balanced leech, and a midge dry fly.

First up is the Iris Caddis, tied by the folks over at Fly Fish Food.



Next is a balanced leech pattern from Avid Max. I’ve quickly become a convert to balanced leeches, as they seem to do extremely well on my local stillwater fisheries.



Last is a midge pattern from Mainely Flies. This should work great during midge hatches later this summer.

