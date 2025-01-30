Redington Debuts EDC Fly Rod Series

Redington, makers of budget-friendly fly rods, have just announced the release of their newest rod series, the EDC (“Everyday Carry”).

“Our top-of-the-line, multi-application fly rod, the EDC prioritizes versatility above all else, ensuring it’s not just a tool, but an extension of you and your angling skills,” Redington writes on their website.

Of course, this wouldn’t be a new rod release without the introduction of a new material. In this case, Redington says their use of “state-of-the-art Nano Resin Graphite” results in a stronger blank that’s more durable and has more backbone for fighting fish.

“Simply put, it’s the best material we’ve ever put in a fly rod,” Redington writes.

That’s quite the claim to make, especially considering the home runs Redington has hit over the years. Their Classic Trout series is a consistently-selling rod, and the new Wrangler rods have received critical acclaim.

The EDC will be available in 15 different models, in weights 4 through 8. There are Euro-nymphing-specific models, like the 10-foot 4-weight, and rods designed for big waters, such as the 10-foot 6-weight.

This rod retails for $329 to $349, depending on the model. That’s a remarkably affordable price for a rod built with the “best material” the company has ever used.

The EDC is currently listed on Redington’s website but isn’t yet available. Redington says the release date is “just around the corner.” You can sign up for email alerts to be notified when the EDC officially launches.