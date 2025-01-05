Troutbitten Podcast: Pre-Trip Efficiencies

In this most recent episode of the Troutbitten podcast, Dom and the crew talk about how to shorten the amount of time you spend getting ready on your tailgate, or at your trunk, when you pull up to the river. In Dom’s words, “Just get your waders on, your boots laced, and get to the river. It should be as simple as that.”

I’m usually quicker at this than most of my fishing buddies, and it’s interesting to listen to the system Dom has come up with to help you cut down on wasted time. Especially when we never have enough time on the water, this can be a helpful trick to implement in 2025.

You can listen to the podcast here.