Anchored Podcast: Meko Glinton and Guiding in the Bahamas

In the most recent episode of Anchored, April Vokey interviews Omeko “Meko” Glinton, a renowned Bahamian fly-fishing guide with more than 20 years of experience under his belt. He was also featured in the 2024 film Meko, which looks at the impact of climate change on the livelihoods of fishing guides in the Bahamas. (See the trailer below.)

April and Meko spend a lot of time discussing flats fishing techniques, which is an excellent reprieve from winter for most of us. They also talk about new projects Meko is undertaking, and touch on his unique lodge.

